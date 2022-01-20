STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka settles sovereign bond payment as reserves dwindle

Including the latest payment, Sri Lanka has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion in 2022, including repayment of another bond worth $1 billion in July.

Published: 20th January 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

FILE- Sri Lankans wait in a queue for a refill of their cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

FILE- Sri Lankans wait in a queue for a refill of their cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has paid $500 million due on sovereign bonds from its badly depleted foreign reserves despite calls by experts to defer the payment and use the sum to import essential foods and medicine.

The Indian Ocean island nation is in its worst crisis in decades, with people facing shortages of essentials like milk powder, cooking gas and kerosene. Television reports show people in long lines waiting to buy propane, sometimes with fights breaking out.

Including the latest payment, Sri Lanka has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion in 2022, including repayment of another bond worth $1 billion in July.

The Central Bank said on Thursday that gross official reserves stood at $3.1 billion at the end of 2021. That includes a currency swap in Chinese currency worth $1.5 billion, but economists disagree over whether those funds should be included in Sri Lanka's foreign reserves.

Negotiating deferred payments on international bonds might buy some breathing room though it may not do much to improve Sri Lanka's credit rating or borrowing power, experts say.

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to an economy that depends heavily on tourism and trade, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion over the last two years. The economy is estimated to have contracted by 1.5% in July-September 2021, the central bank says.

Shortages of cash have hindered imports of essentials and raw materials for manufacturing, and shortages have worsened inflation, which surged to 12.1% in December from 9.9% in November.

Responding to suggestions the bond payment be pushed back, Central Bank Gov. Ajith Nivad Cabral said that would only aggravate problems.

The government is gradually building back reserves and collecting necessary funds to ensure Sri Lanka can honor its debts, he said.

Sri Lanka has borrowed heavily and faces repayments on $15 billion in international sovereign bonds, Cabral said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka foreign exchange reserves Sri Lanka sovereign bond payment Sri Lanka foreign debt Sri Lanka economy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp