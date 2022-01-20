STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television, had apparently posted offending tweets aimed at some of Mexico’s most prominent journalists.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Online social platform Twitter has suspended the account of one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and a close ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for alleged violations of its abuse and harassment policies.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television, posted on his Instagram account Wednesday a message he apparently received from Twitter, advising that he could not participate in harassment directed toward someone or incite others to do so.

Salinas Pliego also posted one of the apparently offending tweets aimed at some of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, in which he calls for people to create memes targeting the journalists.

“There are people who look to promote their ideas and silence the ideas of others,” Salinas Pliego wrote as a comment on his post, before going on to make offensive comments about the journalists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricardo Salinas Pliego Andrés Manuel López Obrado Twitter blocks account
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp