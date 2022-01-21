STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Published: 21st January 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 7,678 new patients, showing a worrying spike as the country struggles to contain the fifth wave of the contagion.

The country has reported 23 fatalities, taking the death toll to 29,065, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. At the same time, the number of positive cases surged to 13,53,479, it said. The previous highest of 6,825 was reported on June 13, 2020, the ministry data showed.

The first coronavirus patient was detected in February, 2020. The COVID-19 positivity ratio has reached 12.93 per cent, the ministry reported, adding that 12,65,665 patients have recovered whereas 961 are in a critical condition. It said that the country is going through the fifth wave of the coronavirus.

So far, 10,29,75,552 people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 7,88,60,543 have been fully vaccinated. The number of total administered doses has reached to 17,07,11,868 with 7,86,027 in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,44,15,716 tests of which 59,343 samples were collected in the last one day, the ministry added.

