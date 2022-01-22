COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility: US study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, though males who have been infected by the virus may experience short-term reduced fertility, according to the latest research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The study found that couples trying to conceive found no association between Covid-19 vaccination and fecundability — the probability of conception per menstrual cycle — in either women or male partners.

However, the research conducted by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) indicated that Covid-19 infection among males may temporarily reduce fertility. But this can be overcome if a vaccine is taken.

“Many reproductive-aged individuals have cited concerns about fertility as a reason for remaining unvaccinated,” says the study’s lead author, Dr Amelia Wesselink, research assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH.

“Our study shows for the first time that Covid-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse. Time-to-pregnancy was very similar regardless of vaccination status of the individuals.”

The study analysed couples who had taken Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to senior study author Dr Lauren Wise, who is a professor of epidemiology at BUSPH, “These data provide reassuring evidence that Covid vaccination in either partner does not affect fertility among couples trying to conceive.”