Pakistan approves USD 11.6 mln compensation for affected Chinese workers in Dasu Dam terror attack

By ANI

BEIJING: Under Beijing's pressure, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan, has approved the compensation of USD 11.6 million to the families of the Chinese workers killed and wounded in the Dasu Dam terror attack that occurred in July 2021.

There has been a growing discord between Islamabad and Beijing over safety to Chinese contractors and workers and not providing compensation to the victims of the Dasu Dam terror attack has emerged as a major irritant in their bilateral relations.

The Dasu Hydropower Project is funded by the World Bank and does not fall in the scope of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The decision was taken in ECC meeting under the chairmanship of Pakistan Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, reported Samaa TV.

ALSO READ | Beijing calls Biden administration's decision of suspending flights to China as 'unreasonable'

Analysts believe that Chinese firms, whether Government-owned or private, exercise arm-twisting, with the Chinese authorities leaning on Islamabad, according to Hongkong Post.

Now, the Chinese power firm is demanding from Pakistan six times the compensation it would have paid to its employees had the incident taken place within China, according to Hongkong Post.

Pakistan is to pay China in millions or in billions when converted to its Rupee, as compensation hoping to remove "a major irritant in bilateral relations."Earlier, Pakistan Cabinet chose from one of the four different packages worked out by the government. They range from USD 4.6 million (Rs 810 million) to USD 20.3 million (Rs 3.6 billion).

ALSO READ | Pakistan police identify three suspects behind bomb blast at Lahore's Anarkali market

Notably, after the terror attack, the Chinese workers stopped the work for a temporary duration and demanded a compensation of USD 37 million, reported Hong Kong Post.

Furthermore, the 4,320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project is funded by the World Bank and does not fall under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Amid China's growing dominance in Pakistan, officials on Tuesday said that over 5 million Chinese nationals will be working in the Islamic country by 2025.

The remarks came from a senior Pakistani public health expert during an interview with News International, where he also said, the health needs of these workers can only be met by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes and biotechnological firms under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC).