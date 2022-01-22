Psychology student spits at Jewish boy in Brooklyn, says 'Hitler should have killed you all'

By Online Desk

A psychology student has been arrested in the US on charges of anti-Jewish hate crime involving an 8-year-old child.

Christina Marie Darling (21) of Brooklyn, approached an 8-year-old boy along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statement and then spat on the child and fled on foot, New York City Police Department (NYPD) has said.

Christina was charged with aggravated harassment and hate crime, NYPD tweeted.

The woman yelled at the kids saying, "Hitler should have killed you all. I'll kill you and know where you live."

She was reportedly caught on camera as she approached the children in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

The woman, who was arrested on Friday, is a student at St. Francis College, majoring in education, English and psychology.

A petition on change.org called for her expulsion from the college saying that she is not only an imminent danger to the Jewish community, but all minorities in New York City.