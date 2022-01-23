STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 situation worsens in Pakistan as it reports over 7,500 new cases

Pakistan registered its highest number of daily coronavirus cases -- 7,678 -- on Friday since the pandemic started in 2020, as per NCOC statistics.

Published: 23rd January 2022

Pakistan covid cases

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 7,586 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to get worse in the country, the country's National Command and Operation Centre's said on Sunday.

According to Geo tv, Pakistan registered its highest number of daily coronavirus cases -- 7,678 -- on Friday since the pandemic started in 2020, as per NCOC statistics.

A total of 58,334 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, of which 7,586 came back positive, pushing the nationwide tally of the virus cases to 1,367,605. The country's positivity rate now stands at a record high of 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, 20 more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period, taking the death toll to 29,097.

In addition to this, the country's active coronavirus cases surged to 70,263, making it the highest in over four months. Pakistan last reported 65,725 active cases on September 16, 2021, according to Geo tv.

Pakistan is currently facing its fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, and cases of Omicron variant are rising in the country.

Amid this outbreak, 15 judges along with five dozen staff members working in the lower courts have been infected, according to media reports. 

