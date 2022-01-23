STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nine hamster samples test positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Around 2,600 small animals seized by Hong Kong's animal authorities were tested for the virus of which nine have been tested positive

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Covid positive

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

HONG KONG: Nine hamster samples have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Hong Kong, local media has reported.

Around 2,600 small animals seized by Hong Kong's animal authorities were tested for the virus of which nine have been tested positive, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Saturday.

Health authorities suspected the city's quickly spiralling COVID-19 outbreak may be linked to hamster shipments from the Netherlands carrying the virus, after five women who visited hamster shops or purchased hamsters between January 4 and 11 became infected, the Hong Kong Free Press further reported.

ALSO READ | Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries; Cambodia launches fourth round of vaccinations

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of animal-to-human transmission is low, whilst low authorities have cited the need to protect public health.

A total of 2,581 small animals were seized from local pet stores during the past week, Hong Kong Free Press said citing government figures. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamster Covid Coronavirus Pandemic Hong Kong
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp