Tiruvalla native Maju Varghese quits White House citing personal reasons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maju Varghese, the 44-year-old Indian-origin director of the White House Military Office, has stepped down from the prestigious post, owing to personal reasons.

When Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States last January, Maju, who has his roots in Tiruvalla, was instrumental in organising the swearing in ceremony in his role as the executive director of the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC).

As the head of the military office, Maju used to coordinate with the military branches responsible for supporting presidential operations at the White House and on the road domestically and abroad, including Air Force One missions, secure communications via the White House Communications Agency, food services, the medical unit and Camp David, the presidential retreat frequented often by the Biden family.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Maju said leading the White House Military Office (WHMO) was a lifetime honour.

"Overcome with lots of emotion today as a 2.5 year journey comes to a close. Grateful to have served @POTUS and for the friendships that were forged in the tough days of the early primaries, when we were counted out but bounced back to win it all. Grateful to @BidenInaugural for giving the country a day to celebrate despite all the challenges we faced,” he tweeted.

An Obama administration alum, Maju had served in the White House in various roles, including as the assistant to the president for management and administration and deputy director of advance.

"One thing I learned during two tours here is it's a demanding place to work and it's because the work is really important, and we throw all of ourselves into this...Right now, it's best for me and my family that I kind of just try to strike a little bit more of a balance,” Maju told CNN.

He did not reveal his future plans though.

According to family sources, Maju wanted to spend more quality time with his family.

"Maju had spent little quality time with his family following his White House stints with Barack Obama and Joe Biden. His wife is a very dedicated woman. Their son is growing up and he needs dad's presence more. So Maju decided to leave the White House. I am not sure about his future plans," a close family

source told TNIE from the US.

A lawyer by training with a judicial law degree from Hofstra University in New York, Maju has a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherts.

Majo was born in New York City and raised in Elmont, New York to immigrant parents, Mathew Varghese and Saroja Varghese.

Maju met his wife, Julie, when they were both working for the former US vice-president Al Gore's election campaign. The couple has a 15-year-old son, Evan.