India pays USD 29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for 2022

As of January 21, 2022, 24 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full.

Published: 25th January 2022 12:55 AM

United Nations (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has paid USD 29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for the year 2022.

"#India proud to pay again in full! India joins the “2022 Honour Roll” of 24 Member States out of 193 that have paid their @UN Regular Budget Assessments in full,” India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end on December 31, 2022.

