Senior Pakistan journalist Marvi Sirmed terms Imran Khan 'coward' for 'always playing safe'

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Decoding Imran Khan's ambiguous speech during his public interaction programme 'Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath', a journalist Marvi Sirmed called the Pakistan Prime Minister "a coward."

On a television programme, Sirmed pointed out that Khan had always played safe in every field including cricket.

"Imran Khan is a coward man. If you see his journey including his career in cricket. He is not a brave man as a person...he plays safe always," she said during the tv show, citing examples of Taliban regime.

"When Taliban were killing our children, he never condemned the group and when he was asked to do it Khan said 'am I a fool they will kill me as well', the journalist said further.

Refering to Hafiz Saeed, the United Nations designated terrorist who is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its charity wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Marvi Sirmed said: "He (Imran Khan) did not condemn Hafiz Saeed... he said that if Salman Taseer (former Punjab province governor) got killed, why should I says anything to them (Taliban)... he is a Coward man. So we cant expect from him that he alone stood in front of any powerful establishment."

Imran Khan has once again become the talk of the town for his "hollow speeches" in the country, as he said during the interaction ealiar that "if they unseat him, he can turn dangerous".

"Throughout his speech, Khan looked very nervous and stressed. He felt sidelined and felt that he is losing his grip (on the Pakistan government) and some power are trying to throw him away... but he (Khan) can't say it directly," she said.

After the Prime Minister's live, #byebyeImranKhan began to trend on social media. (ANI)