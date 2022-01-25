Todd Skinner of TransUnion credit reporting agency appointed to USIBC global board

By PTI

WASHINGTON: American consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion's international business president Todd Skinner has been appointed to the global board of business advocacy group US-India Business Council, according to a statement.

Skinner, who has nearly 30 years of experience delivering information solutions at leading global companies, is currently responsible for leading the Chicago-headquartered agency's growth across international markets.

The global board of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) provides guidance on its overall advocacy approach and engagements.

USIBC president Atul Keshap, a veteran American diplomat who has served as the US' charge 'de affairs in New Delhi, said that he was pleased to welcome Skinner, “an exceptional leader with considerable global business experience, to our global board".

"USIBC and the US Chamber have an ambitious view of the US-India relationship and the positive and impactful role our business communities can play to strengthen this partnership for global good.

"As we look ahead, Todd and I, and all our stakeholders are focussed on how our member companies, including TransUnion, can enhance health, prosperity and happiness for all the people of our two great democracies," Keshap said.

Skinner, who joined TransUnion in 2014, previously served as its regional president of Canada, Latin America and Caribbean.

Prior to joining TransUnion, he held leadership roles at the First Canadian Title and HSBC.

After his appointment to the USIBC's global board, Skinner said that TransUnion is deeply committed to India.

“With a significant presence in the country, we continue to invest heavily across our various locations and capabilities," he said, adding that he was extremely pleased to be joining the USIBC board of directors and look forward to working with the council to elevate bilateral economic and commercial trade ties.

Skinner earned an MBA from the Schulich - Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St Mary's University.