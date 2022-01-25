STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winds of change in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan loses support of partymen, Army: Report

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has lost the support of his own partymen and the army, indicating 'winds of change' in the country, reported the POREG.

Published: 25th January 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the support of his own partymen and the army, indicating 'winds of change' in Pakistan, reported the Policy Research Group (POREG).

Defence Minister of the ruling Pakistani government Pervez Khattak's attack on Imran Khan about the negligence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by the Centre and greater dissatisfaction within the military over Imran Khan's handling of internal security can become a major cause of concern for Pakistan Prime Minister.

In the short to medium term, Khattak might represent a danger to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Maiteen Haider of the renowned Lahore newspaper The Nation, Khattak has the backing of eighty legislators in the lower house of Parliament (National Assembly) for an 'in-house' charge.

Khattar's outburst during a parliamentary party gathering on January 13 came just one day after he was alleged to have missed the inauguration of Pakistan's new National Security Policy.

Recent rumours that the ruling party has developed severe flaws have gained credence as a result of this, reported the research group.

"KP is being neglected in the provision of electricity and gas while these facilities are being enjoyed by the people of other provinces," he fumed as Imran Khan squirmed.

He warned Imran Khan, "if the situation lingered on, the people of KP would not vote for the PTI."

Another PTI veteran, Noor Alam also critiqued Imran Khan saying, "It seems that Peshawar is not a district of this country, but Mianwali and Swat are," he said comparing his home town to the Prime Minister's constituency. And created a flutter in political circles, saying "Am I not a Pakistani, am I only here to cast my vote?"

The Army also seems to be against Imran Khan, both for keeping Gen. Bajwa and for his egregious handling of internal security, reported the research group.

