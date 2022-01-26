STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal PM wishes India on 73rd Republic Day

Published: 26th January 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, expressing confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger.

In his message to Prime Minister Modi, Deuba commended India's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and impressive advancement in technologies and innovation, according to a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger in the days to come," according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

In a separate message, President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the occasion extended her greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Bhandari has extended "best wishes for good health and happiness of the President of India as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of India," according to the statement.

"The President also expressed congratulations and best wishes on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, being celebrated in India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka also sent a separate message to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"He has also expressed his confidence that the warm and friendly ties between the two countries would be further strengthened in the days to come," the statement said.

