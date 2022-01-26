Pakistan's Islamabad reports 5196 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 5,196 COVID cases in the last 24 hours as per the National Command and Operation Centre, with Islamabad reporting 1,836 cases, the highest since the outbreak. Furthermore, 15 more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has been pushed to 29,137, reported ARY News.

The number of critical patients has also increased. It rose to 1,293 as compared to yesterday's 1,113. According to NCOC, a total of 51,063 samples were tested, out of which 5,196 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 10.17pc as compared to yesterday's 12.81 percent, reported ARY News.

The positivity ratio in Islamabad was recorded at 22.2 percent. Besides, one person died of coronavirus in Rawalpindi district and 368 got infected, with the positivity rate calculated at 13.5pc. Notably, Pakistan is facing the fifth deadly wave of COVID and the country is breaking its previous records as the number increases each day.

WHO has already warned that the nations should not treat the Omicron variant lightly and make sure that all the protocols are followed properly.