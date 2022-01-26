STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's Islamabad reports 5196 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak

15 more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 29,137.

Published: 26th January 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing of COVID-19 in Islamabad

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing of COVID-19 in Islamabad. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 5,196 COVID cases in the last 24 hours as per the National Command and Operation Centre, with Islamabad reporting 1,836 cases, the highest since the outbreak. Furthermore, 15 more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has been pushed to 29,137, reported ARY News.

The number of critical patients has also increased. It rose to 1,293 as compared to yesterday's 1,113. According to NCOC, a total of 51,063 samples were tested, out of which 5,196 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 10.17pc as compared to yesterday's 12.81 percent, reported ARY News.

The positivity ratio in Islamabad was recorded at 22.2 percent. Besides, one person died of coronavirus in Rawalpindi district and 368 got infected, with the positivity rate calculated at 13.5pc. Notably, Pakistan is facing the fifth deadly wave of COVID and the country is breaking its previous records as the number increases each day.

WHO has already warned that the nations should not treat the Omicron variant lightly and make sure that all the protocols are followed properly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Pakistan COVID Islamabad Islamabad COVID
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp