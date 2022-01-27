STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Colourless cavefish, iridescent snake among new species found in Asia's greater Mekong: WWF

WWF said in its 'New Species Discoveries' report that 224 new species of plants and vertebrate animals were found in the region -- which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

A twin slug snake rests on a leaf

A twin slug snake rests on a leaf. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Scientists discovered more than 200 new species across the greater Mekong region in 2020, according to a WWF report, despite the threats posed by climate change and human activities such as logging. The finds include a new primate, a colourless cavefish and an iridescent snake with an unusual non-overlapping pattern of scales.

In all, 224 new species of plants and vertebrate animals were found in the region -- which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam -- WWF said in its "New Species Discoveries" report. Images of the Popa langur monkey, which takes its name from the extinct volcano Mount Popa in central Myanmar, were caught by camera traps. 

The mountain is still home to the largest population of the reclusive simian, around 100 individuals, WWF said. Only around 200 to 250 of the monkeys -- which are threatened by hunting, logging and loss of habitat -- are thought to survive in total.

In Vietnam, researchers found the vivid-coloured Mount Ky Quan San horned frog at an altitude of more than 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) on the peak which gives it its name. The greater Mekong region, with landscapes ranging from jungles to mountains and karst formations, is a hugely important biodiversity hotspot.

It is home to some of the world's most impressive -- and most endangered -- species including the tiger, the Asian elephant and the Mekong giant catfish. WWF have said the rate of discovery of new species -- more than 3,000 since 1997 -- shows the importance of preserving the region's fragile ecosystems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WWF New Species Discoveries Mekong region Colourless cavefish Iridescent snake
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp