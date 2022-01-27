STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan recalls 7.9 lakh Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

Nissan said it will build its next generation all-electric vehicles at the company's plant in Sunderland

Nissan (File photo| AP)

By PTI

DETROIT: Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the US and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The Rogue is Nissan's top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The U.S.National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration says in a documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver's foot well, causing corrosion.

The corrosion can disable the driver's power window or power seat, cause the all-wheel-drive warning light to come on, or drain the battery.

Government documents posted Wednesday say Nissan has seven reports of fires or “thermal incidents.”

Nissan says in a statement that owners whose vehicles have the symptoms, smell a burning odor or see smoke should park outdoors and call Nissan Roadside Assistance to have the vehicles towed to a dealer.

The recall came after Canadian safety regulators opened an investigation in July of 2020.

Nissan says it's working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring.

Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and will be told later when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.

