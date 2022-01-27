STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'No COVID vaccine, no surgery': Boston hospital refuses heart transplant to 'dying' patient

The patient's father said that his 31-year-old son has been to the 'edge of death' and 'pushed to the limit' waiting for a heart transplant.

Published: 27th January 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts

A view of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

BOSTON: A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, US television media reported Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women's Hospital confirmed in a statement to AFP that vaccination against the coronavirus is "required" for organ transplant recipients there.

The patient's father, David Ferguson, appeared on news channels CNN and ABC to share the family's story, saying his 31-year-old son has been to the "edge of death" and "pushed to the limit" waiting for a heart transplant.

The patient, who had been in line for the transplant at the Boston hospital, has refused to receive a COVID vaccine. "It's kind of against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it. It's a policy they are enforcing and so because he won't get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant," Ferguson told ABC.

The hospital "requires several CDC-recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine," Brigham and Women's said the statement.

The hospital also requires "lifestyle behaviors for transplant candidates to create both the best chance for a successful operation and to optimize the patient's survival after transplantation, given that their immune system is drastically suppressed," the statement read. 

Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University, told CBS: "Post any transplant your immune system is cut off. Covid could kill you." "The organs are scarce and they are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving," Caplan said. 

That is why "patients are not active on the waitlist without" the vaccine, said the hospital, where Ferguson's son is still being treated.  The father said he respected his son's choice and planned to get him transferred to another hospital. "But we are running out of time," Ferguson said of his son's condition.

The United States, where only 62 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated -- due partly to deep political divisions over the shots -- has counted nearly 60 million COVID infections and 872,000 deaths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brigham and Womens Hospital COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine heart transplant Boston COVID vaccine Boston hospital apathy
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp