STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Terrorist entities shouldn't get support from Afghan soil or other terror sanctuaries: India at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that the UNSC resolution lays down the requirements in terms of the fight against terrorism.

Published: 27th January 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has said there must be "concrete progress" in ensuring that UN-proscribed terrorist entities do not get any tacit or direct support from Afghan soil or from terror sanctuaries based in the region, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and to the region. Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly outlines the international community's expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Tirumurti said that the UNSC resolution lays down the requirements in terms of the fight against terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism, including from terrorists and terrorist groups designated under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions regime.

"However, we need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorist entities do not get any support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terrorist sanctuaries based in the region," he said, making a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE. The resolution 2593 was adopted during India's Presidency of the Council in August.

Tirumurti said the resolution also laid down the expectations of the international community in terms of an inclusive and representative political settlement with meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political-ethnic groups in the country, the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children and minorities, and the requirement to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The envoy underscored that peace and security in Afghanistan is a "critical imperative that all of us need to collectively strive for". "The recent developments in Afghanistan will have a significant impact on the neighbouring countries and the wider region with global implications," he said.

Tirumurti, in his capacity as Chair of Taliban Sanctions Committee, had briefed the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

In his national capacity, he said as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments in the war-torn country, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation, continues to be of concern to India.

"India also shares concerns of the international community on issues related to providing immediate humanitarian assistance; ensuring formation of a truly inclusive and representative government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and, preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities," Tirumurti said.

India called for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. "A broad based, inclusive and representative formation is necessary for legitimacy," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terrorist Terrorism UN Security Council UN Security Council Resolution
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp