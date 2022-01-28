STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Trudeau isolates after being exposed to Covid patient

Trudeau tweeted the result of his rapid test is negative. He is following public health rules and isolating for five days.

Published: 28th January 2022 01:11 AM

Justin Trudeau. (Photo | AP)

Justin Trudeau. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he is isolating at home after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau tweeted the result of his rapid test is negative.

He is following public health rules and isolating for five days.

He learned he was exposed on Wednesday night.

The prime minister has been leading virtual cabinet meetings this week.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

