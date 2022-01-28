STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

With 8,183 infections, Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in a day 

The new positivity rate was about 12 per cent, while several big cities like Karachi reported a positivity rate of over 20 per cent.

Published: 28th January 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan covid cases

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day with 8,183 new infections clocked in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, January 28, 2022, as the country grappled to contain the fifth wave of the pandemic.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country reached 1,402,070, while with 30 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities jumped to 29,192, according to the data by the Ministry of National Health Services.

The new positivity rate was about 12 per cent, while several big cities like Karachi reported a positivity rate of over 20 per cent.

At least 1,274,657 people have recovered from COVID-19 but some 1,353 were still in a critical condition, according to the ministry.

Pakistan health officials have been trying to combat the pandemic by expanding vaccination, urging people to follow SoPs and imposing smart lockdowns in the worst-hit areas.

Data showed that more than 80 million people have been fully vaccinated and 2.2 million have received the booster dose.

The ministry says that more than 52 per cent of eligible people were fully vaccinated in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the highest body tasked to tackle the pandemic, in its meeting on Thursday extended the virus-related curbs announced earlier this month until February 15.

The measures include a complete ban on all types of indoor events in areas where the positivity ratio was more than 10 per cent.

Similarly, vaccination had been made compulsory for all students above 12 years of age.

It said that half of the strength of students under the age of 12 would attend classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Covid Pakistan Pak Covid Pakistan Omicron Imran Khan Pakistan vaccine
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp