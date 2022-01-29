STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese envoy to US warns of possible military conflict over Taiwan

This interview comes a few days ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics next month. Tensions have been rising between the two counrtries since the US announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the Games.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese envoy to US Qin Gang

Chinese envoy to US Qin Gang (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Chinese ambassador to the US has warned that Washington's support for Taiwan's "aspirations for independence" might lead to a military conflict between the US and China. Taiwan has been governed independently for over seven decades. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically-elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country.

"If, you know the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the US, you know, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely will involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in the military conflict," Chinese ambassador Qin Gang told the US radio station NPR on Friday.

This interview comes a few days ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics next month. Tensions have been rising between the two counrtries since the US announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the Games in protest of what it terms the "ongoing genocide" of Uyghurs.

ALSO READ | China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan

The Chinese envoy has rejected the accusations of "genocide" as "fabrications, lies and disinformation." "The destination for them is prisons," he said while asserting that others had inappropriate thoughts that they were being taught to change in "vocational schools."

Stating that people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are Chinese, Ambassador Qin added that the last thing we should do is fight with "compatriots."

"People on both sides of Taiwan Straits are Chinese, so we are compatriots. So the last thing we should do is to fight with compatriots. And we will do our utmost in the greatest sincerity to achieve peaceful reunification," he said.

ALSO READ | Amid tensions with Beijing, Taiwan adds minelaying to defences against China

These remarks come as Beijing has not ruled out military force to take Taiwan and has kept the pressure on the democratic island over the past few years with frequent warplane flights into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China taiwan US Military conflict Beijing Winter Olympics
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp