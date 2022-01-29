STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India sends 4th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

The Ministry further stated that India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:17 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has supplied three tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Ministry further stated that India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance.

"We had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the statement added.

The Ministry also informed that in the coming weeks India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan. 

