STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pelosi expresses support for Taiwan's participation in WHO, other global bodies

Pelosi had personally expressed to the WHO Secretary-General that Taiwan should participate and that its inclusion in the organization is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi

By ANI

TAIWAN: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations especially the World Health Organisation stating that Taipei's participation is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, local media reported.

Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim said that Pelosi had during a virtual meeting with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te on Friday said that Pelosi had personally expressed to the WHO Secretary-General that Taiwan should participate and that its inclusion in the organization is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, reported Taiwan News.

During the meeting, Pelosi expressed concerns about the security situation in the Taiwan Strait. She stressed that she has been promoting pro-Taiwan initiatives and also expressed her concerns about human rights issues in China and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lai praised Pelosi's advocacy for democracy and human rights and called her an "internationally respected human rights defender," according to Taiwan News.

The Taiwanese Vice President urged her to continue leading the world in defending freedom, democracy, and the universal value of human rights and thanked her for continuously supporting Taiwan, reported Taiwan News. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nancy Pelosi Taiwan WHO Pandemic Prevention
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp