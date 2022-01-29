Pelosi expresses support for Taiwan's participation in WHO, other global bodies

By ANI

TAIWAN: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations especially the World Health Organisation stating that Taipei's participation is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, local media reported.

Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim said that Pelosi had during a virtual meeting with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te on Friday said that Pelosi had personally expressed to the WHO Secretary-General that Taiwan should participate and that its inclusion in the organization is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, reported Taiwan News.

During the meeting, Pelosi expressed concerns about the security situation in the Taiwan Strait. She stressed that she has been promoting pro-Taiwan initiatives and also expressed her concerns about human rights issues in China and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lai praised Pelosi's advocacy for democracy and human rights and called her an "internationally respected human rights defender," according to Taiwan News.

The Taiwanese Vice President urged her to continue leading the world in defending freedom, democracy, and the universal value of human rights and thanked her for continuously supporting Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.