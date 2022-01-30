STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump assures pardon to 2021 US Capitol rioters if he runs for 2024 Presidential polls

Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

Former US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump said that he will pardon rioters charged with deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, if the politician decides to run in the 2024 presidential election and wins.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly, we will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly," Trump said at a Saturday rally in Texas.

However, the ex-president did not elaborate again on whether he plans to join the presidential race.

Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offences relating to the riot.

