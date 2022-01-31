STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
African Union suspends Burkina Faso over mutiny

Earlier this month, intense gunfire was heard in two military camps in the capital city of Ouagadougou.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

People take to the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore (Photo | AP)

People take to the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) has suspended Burkina Faso's participation in the organization's activities until the country restores constitutional order after the military mutiny, the AU secretariat said following a meeting on Monday.

"Council decides in line w/ the relevant AU instruments (AUConstitutiveAct; AUPSC Protocol; African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance), to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country," the African Union Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security said on Twitter.

According to media reports, one of the camps housed a prison where General Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held.

Diendere was freed, while the president and parliament leader Alassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, was captured by soldiers.

