Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for Covid

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns.

Published: 31st January 2022 11:59 PM

Justin Trudeau. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for Covid, but is "feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to "please get vaccinated and get boosted".

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Trudeau was previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns. Some demonstrators travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

