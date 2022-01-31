STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues in New Delhi

Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and related developments.

Published: 31st January 2022

A file photo of UNSC (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) next month, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Monday met Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in New Delhi for India-Russia UN consultations.

Secretary Sandhu congratulated Russia on its upcoming presidency of the UNSC in February. Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and related developments.

"Bilateral consultations on United Nations-related issues were held between India and Russia in New Delhi on 31 January 2022. The Indian delegation was led by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in MEA, while the Russian delegation was led by Ambassador Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the MEA said in a release.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of military build-up at the Russia-Ukraine border which has been a matter of concern for the international community. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms. The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Both sides also agreed to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long-standing Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, MEA said.

During the visit, Sergey Vershinin also called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on Russian priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Last week, the Russian deputy foreign minister had spoken to the Indian envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor regarding the Russian Presidency of the UNSC.

