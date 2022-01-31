STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Oman Defence Ministry's Secretary General calls on Air Chief Marshal, discusses bilateral ties

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. (File Photo | PTI)

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation.

"Dr Mohammed Nasser Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence #Oman called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today. Avenues to enhance #IAF & #RAFO bilateral military engagement and training cooperation were discussed," the Indian Air Force said in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee.

Kumar, from the Indian side, said that India is keeping records of all vaccinated individuals digitally with the help of the Aadhar identification system.

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), said MEA in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Bilateral Military Engagement India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee Arab league Gulf Cooperation Council Oman India IAF RAFO Training
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp