Oman Defence Ministry's Secretary General calls on Air Chief Marshal, discusses bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation.

"Dr Mohammed Nasser Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence #Oman called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today. Avenues to enhance #IAF & #RAFO bilateral military engagement and training cooperation were discussed," the Indian Air Force said in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee.

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), said MEA in a statement.