STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Inflation in 19 countries using euro hits record 8.6 per cent

Annual inflation in the eurozone surged past the 8.1% per cent recorded in May, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

EURO

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.6% in June, pushed higher by a strong increase in energy costs fueled partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Food prices also picked up pace.

Annual inflation in the eurozone surged past the 8.1% recorded in May, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat. Inflation is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

Energy prices rocketed 41.9%, and prices for food, alcohol and tobacco were up 8.9%, both faster than the increases recorded the previous month. Price increases for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books held fairly steady at 4.3%, as did prices for services 3.4%.

Inflation has been setting monthly records since last year, underscoring how the war's impact on global energy supplies is making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people.

To combat soaring consumer prices, the European Central Bank is planning its first interest rate hike in 11 years this month, followed by another increase in September.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation Euro Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp