STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel's outgoing PM thanks Modi for commending him for being India's 'true friend'

Israel's Parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett.

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with the outgoing Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett. (File Photo | PMO Twitter)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel's outgoing premier Naftali Bennett on Friday thanked his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commending him for being "a true friend to India".

Israel's Parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Yair Lapid, Israel's foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, took over the prime ministership from Bennett to become the country's caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday.

"Thank you His Excellency @naftalibennett for being a true friend of India.

I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role," Modi said in a tweet.

In response, Bennett tweeted, "Thank you my dear friend.

To a long and strong friendship.

" According to The Times of Israel newspaper, Bennett announced Wednesday night that he will not be running in the upcoming elections and will be stepping back from political life.

Modi also congratulated Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel and said he looks forward to furthering the bilateral strategic partnership as the two countries celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

"Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel.

I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naftali Bennett Narendra Modi India-Israel relations
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp