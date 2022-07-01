STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slain singer Moosewala becomes poster boy for PTI candidate in Pakistan's Multan

The popular Punjabi singer was killed on May 29, he was equally famous among Punjabi speakers in Pakistan as well, he appeared on the posters of the PTI candidate for the Pakistan Punjab bypoll.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

SidhuMooseWala-Photo

Slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Sidhu Moose Wala Facebook)

By IANS

MULTAN: Pictures of slain Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala have been used in campaign posters of Zain Qureshi -- PTI's candidate for PP-217 in Multan for the Pakistan Punjab bypoll, media reports said.

The popular Punjabi singer was killed on May 29, sending shockwaves among his fans across the world. He was equally famous for his melodies among Punjabi speakers in Pakistan as well, The News reported.

Now the pictures of Moosewala have appeared on the posters of the PTI candidate for the Pakistan Punjab bypoll scheduled on July 17.

It shows Zain Qureshi -- the son of former Foreign Minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi -- and other local party leaders, with Moosewala referring to his hit song '295', The News reported.

Responding to the viral pictures, Zain expressed ignorance about the posters.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Zain said, "I would like to thank everyone who has printed a picture of Sidhu Moosewala on the poster as this poster has gone very viral because of his picture. None of our posters had gone so viral before."

The PTI leader further said that "they are trying to find out who printed the picture on the poster and the reason behind it".

