This is how Bill Gates' resume looked like 48 years ago. Take a look

Published: 02nd July 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

It is often said that having a good resume helps you land your dream job. In fact, your resume is the first thing that companies ask for when you inquire about jobs.

While there are many websites and consultants who could help you build a good resume, let's take a cue from Bill Gates! On Friday, Bill Gates shared his first resume on his LinkedIn account and it's nothing short of inspiring. Sharing a picture of his resume, he wrote, "Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago".

The 48-year-old resume dates back to when he was in his first year at Harvard. In his resume, the billionaire philanthropist has mentioned his expertise in including operating systems structure, database management, computer graphics, and compiler construction. He further mentions "Honors Student and received A's in all of the above."

At that time Bill Gates was known as William Henry Gates III. Although Bill Gates has mentioned that other people's resume looks better than his 48-year-old resume, however, Netizens think otherwise.

A LinkedIn user wrote, "Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one-page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives."

Another one wrote, "Bill Gates I read a 20-year-old, with 5 programming languages, straight As at Harvard (ok, there's grade inflation), designed an entire cobal based payment system. That IS NOT MEDIOCRE, circa 1974!!"

And another one wrote, "The structure of the resume may be doubtable but You got to be kidding, right? Your resume looked promissory, with sales profit achievement, project done, leadership skills, and partnership, beside future graduates from Harvard. Your resume looked fantastic for a first-year college student.Sometimes Recruiters should look beyond the design, but I understand resume reader programs make people work harder on the resume, although in that time resume reader programs weren't in place, then you came with all technology that made it possible if your resume was delivered today probable your skills will be selected if those match with the resume program readers."

While netizens totally dig the resume, what do you think about it?

