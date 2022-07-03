STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepal

The 75 ambulances and 17 school buses will be handed over to various governmental departments and NGOs working in the healthcare and education sectors in various districts in Nepal.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Flag (Photo | AFP)

Nepal Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India on Sunday gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to Nepal as part of its ongoing efforts to build on the "robust and longstanding" partnership between the two countries and help the Himalayan nation bolster its infrastructure in healthcare and education sectors.

India's newly-appointed Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the keys of the vehicles in the presence of Devendra Paudel, Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The gifting of 75 ambulances also marks 75 years of India's Independence, the Indian Embassy here said.

"The gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of the very robust and strong development partnership between the two countries," Srivastava said.

This initiative has been one of the long-standing traditions of the Indian government under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster efforts of the Nepal government to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education, he added.

Paudel appreciated India's various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and said these initiatives will continue to strengthen people-to-people linkages and improve relations between the two countries.

The 75 ambulances and 17 school buses will be handed over to various governmental departments and NGOs working in the healthcare and education sectors in various districts in Nepal, the Indian mission said.

In 2021, India gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators to Nepal as part of its efforts to help Kathmandu in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, in 2020, India gifted 41 ambulances and six school buses to Nepal on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

The land-locked country relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nepal ties India gifts ambulance
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp