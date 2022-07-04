STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France suspends expulsions of foreign students fleeing Ukraine

The French government has introduced a moratorium for students until September, which means that foreign students do not need to leave the French territory until the new university year.

Published: 04th July 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The French government said on Monday it will suspend expulsions of foreign students fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a sensitive issue that has seen European countries accused of racist double standards.

"We have introduced a moratorium for students until September," a government source told AFP.

This means "no requirement to leave French territory will be applied or any new ones decided on until the new university year", Joseph Zimet, a senior official in charge of hosting Ukrainian refugees, had earlier told newspaper Le Monde.

New arrivals would have to comply with "the same criteria as students who request a visa in France" regarding their study plans and financial resources, he added.

Including students, some 3,500 third-country citizens who fled Ukraine are presently under temporary protection in France.

European Union rules agreed at the beginning of the conflict require them to return to their country of origin if it is deemed safe.

Paris believes fewer than 200 students may end up staying in France after reapplying in September.

Large numbers of people began fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion on February 24. The number still outside its borders was estimated at over five million by the United Nations last month.

But from the beginning of the exodus, some Africans and others from outside Europe who had been resident in Ukraine reported unequal treatment when trying to cross into the EU, often turned away from border posts or sent to the back of long queues.

Congolese pharmacy student Jean-Jacques Kabeya told AFP in March he had tried to leave Ukraine but had been prevented by border guards from crossing into Poland.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here. You're fleeing the war. Stay here. You are going to fight with us. You're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," Kabeya said.

The African Union has decried "shockingly racist" handling of foreign students attempting to leave -- although Ukrainian and Polish officials insisted there was no unequal treatment.

Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa told AFP in March there had been 16,000 African students in the country before the conflict flared.

Speaking to Le Monde, Zimet also said that French families hosting around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees in their homes would receive financial support of up to 200 euros for several months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war Foreign students in Ukraine Ukrainian refugees
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp