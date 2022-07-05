STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

15 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in eastern Indonesia

The search for the victims was also conducted by air and a plane of the Indonesian air force was involved, according to an official.

Published: 05th July 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

JAKARTA: Rescuers continued searching for 15 fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the Arafura Sea, an Indonesian official said on Tuesday.

The boat, KM Setia Makmur 06, was hit by huge waves during poor weather when it was sailing in the sea on Saturday, said Darmawan Widi, spokesman of the search and rescue office in Merauke district of Indonesia's Papua province.

A search and rescue operation was carried out after the office received the information about the incident, and several other fishing boats near the site were asked to help the operation, said the official. "Ten people have been rescued safely, but 15 others remain missing," he told Xinhua, saying the boat carried 25 people.

The search for the victims was also conducted by air and a plane of the Indonesian air force was involved, according to the official. "Today, a navy's warship would also be deployed to the scene," he said.

The fishing boat departed from a seaport in Dobo, the capital of Kepulauan Aru (Aru islands) district of Maluku province, on June 24, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rescuers Search Operations Indonesia Kepulauan Aru Xinhua Papua province
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp