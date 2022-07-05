STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biden tries to sound upbeat on July 4 despite another mass shooting

The economy is growing, but not without pain. Liberty is under assault, assault both here and abroad," Biden said.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:46 AM

President Joe Biden gesture after speaking at a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden sought to strike an optimistic note of unity in an Independence Day speech on Monday overshadowed by a mass shooting at a holiday parade in a Chicago suburb.

Addressing a July 4 barbeque for military families at the White House, Biden said he was confident America could pull through what he acknowledged were "unsettling" times.

"In recent days, there has been reason to think that this country is moving backwards, that freedom has been reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer."

Biden was referring to a rapid succession of Supreme Court rulings that overturned the 50-year-old federal right to abortion, expanded gun rights for people wishing to bear them in public, and limited the government's ability to fight climate change. 

"I know it can be exhausting and unsettling, but tonight, I want you to know that we're going to get through all of this," he added. 

ALSO READ: Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

In his speech, Biden made only a passing reference to the morning shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, in which a gunman killed six people and injured two dozen more by firing on a parade with a high-powered rifle.

In an earlier statement, he had condemned the "senseless" act of violence and vowed to keep fighting what he called the epidemic of gun violence in America.

The country has seen at least 309 mass shootings so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an advocacy group.

