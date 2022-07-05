STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China denies 'Moon takeover' plans

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told German newspaper Bild in an interview that the world must "must be very concerned" about China potentially "landing on the moon." and calling it theirs.

Published: 05th July 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IANS

BEIJING: China has rejected claims by the US space chief that Beijing might be contemplating a "takeover" of the Moon as part of its military space program, and accused Washington of seeking to turn space into a "warfighting domain".

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told German newspaper Bild in an interview that the world must "must be very concerned" about China potentially "landing on the moon and saying, 'it's ours now and you stay out".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to the accusations on Monday, saying that this was "not the first time that the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoken irresponsibly about China".

"The US side has constantly constructed a smear campaign against China's normal and reasonable outer space endeavours, and China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks," he added, claiming that China has always stood against weaponisation and promoted a shared future of humanity in outer space, RT reported.

When asked to clarify what military purposes China could be pursuing in space, Nelson said that Chinese astronauts are learning how to destroy other countries' satellites, and claimed that the competition for the south pole of the Moon would be especially intense.

He also said that by 2035 Beijing might finish construction of its own Moon station and start experiments a year later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US Moon Takeover warfighting domain Washington Space Fight NASA Bill Nelson
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp