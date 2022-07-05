Pakistan: 10 security personnel injured in suicide bombing in North Waziristan

By ANI

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, injuring at least 10 security personnel, local media reported.

The attack on the convoy of the security forces was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali, the Dawn reported.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan confirmed the suicide bombing attack on the convoy saying that a total of 10 personnel were injured in the incident and three of them have suffered severe injuries.

Officials said that the convoy of the security forces was going from Mirali to Miramshah the district headquarters when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

According to Dawn, sources said that three personnel were seriously wounded in the incident and were shifted to a military hospital in the Bannu garrison for treatment. Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation. Residents said that the Mirali-Miramshah road had been closed for traffic, the Dawn reported.

The officials said that the search operation is in progress. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. This was the second suicide attack on the security forces during the last one month.

Earlier, on May 30, a suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, injuring two security personnel and many children.

The vehicle was parked near a checkpoint in the Dosali area when the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed his two-wheeler into it. Two children playing nearby also suffered injuries in the incident.

The attack occurred when the government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period.

Terrorist activities are on the surge in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district due to political instability in Pakistan and its cross-border tensions with its neighbours.