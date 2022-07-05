STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US: One killed, Four wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub 

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 am on Monday after a club let out patrons.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, night club in the early morning hours. (Photo | AP)

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, night club in the early morning hours. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SACREMENTO: One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 am on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The four wounded people were taken to hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified. 

"What we know now is very limited," Lester said.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned. 

Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. 

They asked people to submit possible video evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting Sacramento Club
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp