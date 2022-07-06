STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five civilians killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

The number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not be determined, Kyrylenko added.

A farm is ruined by the Russian shelling ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By IANS

KIEV: Five civilians were killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia continues to kill civilians! On 5 July, the Russians killed five civilian residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Avdiivka, one in Sloviansk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko as saying. Twenty-one civilians sustained injuries in the Russian attacks. At least 570 residents of Donetsk Oblast have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not be determined, Kyrylenko added. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared victory in eastern Ukrainian region Luhansk after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last stronghold in Lysychansk.

