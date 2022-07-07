STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK’s Boris Johnson defiant to leave; new finance minister Zahawi tells PM to 'go now'

Education Secretary Michelle Donelan, who was also appointed on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor, announced her resignation Thursday morning.

Published: 07th July 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed Cabinet minister quit her job.

Zahawi said Johnson knew “the right thing to do” was to “go now.”

Zahawi was appointed late Tuesday to replace Rishi Sunak, who resigned saying he could no longer support Johnson after a series of ethics scandals.

Education Secretary Michelle Donelan, who was also appointed on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor, announced her resignation Thursday morning.

More than 40 ministers have quit since but Johnson is refusing to go.

