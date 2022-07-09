STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka prime minister's house set on fire

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

Published: 09th July 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo| AP)

By Online Desk

COLOMBO: Amid massive protest due to the worst economic crisis, a mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, police and his office said.

The protesters were seen damaging vehicles belonging to the Prime Minister. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Wickremesinghe offered to resign as the Opposition demanded his resignation and that of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to make way for an all-party government, hours after thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into the President's House and occupied it amidst the country's worst economic and political crisis.

The Prime Minister's Media Division said that Wickremesinghe will resign after an all-party government is established and the majority is secured in Parliament. His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then.

