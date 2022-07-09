STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Too early' to recognize Taliban-led Afghan Government: US

The US said no foreign government is considering recognizing the Taliban administration and that most of the international talks were concentrated on trying to engage the Taliban in several ways.

The Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

The Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Taliban will complete a year in power in Kabul in August; however, no country is talking about the formal recognition of the Taliban-led Afghan government, said US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu in a recent statement.

"Some countries are beginning a very slow process of normalization of relations. No one is talking about formal recognition," Donald Lu said, adding that it is the need of the hour to try to encourage the Taliban onto a constructive path.

The US said no foreign government is considering recognizing the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, and that most of the international talks were concentrated on trying to engage the Taliban in several ways.

"I think there's actually a global consensus to include Moscow and Beijing and Iran, that it's too early to look at recognition," Lu said.

The Taliban took control of the government last August when the United States and its NATO allies withdrew their military troops.

While the Taliban's all-male administration imposed severe restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, including the mandatory hijab, travel restrictions, gender segregation rules, and the suspension of girls' schools, the US has made it clear that no legitimacy and recognition is possible until the Taliban form an inclusive government.

The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan reflects systematic violations of rights directly resulting from the wilful adoption of measures and policies by the Taliban, aiming at erasing them completely from all spheres of public life.

Afghan women had enjoyed unfettered freedom in the country for so many years but are now staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover. 

