STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US urges Sri Lanka to take quick action to achieve political and economic stability 

In the past, Rajapaksa had irritated the United States with his dismissal of allegations of war crimes in the bloody finale of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war and his close partnership with China.

Published: 10th July 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | Antony Blinken Twitter)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | Antony Blinken Twitter)

By AFP

BANGKOK: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday urged Sri Lanka's leaders to quickly find long-term solutions to the nation's economic and political crisis, and suggested Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grain may have contributed to the turmoil.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Saturday that he would step down after protesters stormed his residence following months of unrest over severe shortages of food and fuel.

"We would urge the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this with a commitment to the betterment of the country, not any one political party," Blinken said of the upcoming exit of Rajapaksa, who had a rocky relationship with the United States.

"It's incumbent on the government -- whether it's a new constitutionally selected government or existing government -- to work quickly to try to identify and implement solutions that will bring back the prospect of long-term economic stability," Blinken told reporters during a visit to Bangkok.

Such solutions must address "people's discontent, which is so powerful and palpable over the worsening economic conditions," he said.

He warned against attacks on protesters or journalists, saying Sri Lankans have "a right to protest, to peacefully raise their voices. At the same time, we call for a full investigation, arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in any protest-related violence," he added.

The top US diplomat also renewed his call for Russia to let an estimated 20 million tonnes of grain leave Ukraine, where it has been stuck after Moscow invaded the major exporter in February.

EXPLAINER | Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next for crisis-hit nation? 

"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka; we're concerned about the implications around the world," Blinken said.

Russia says it will allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if Ukraine's military demines its ports, an option rejected by Kyiv, which fears for the safety of its Black Sea coast.

In the past, Rajapaksa had irritated the United States with his dismissal of allegations of war crimes in the bloody finale of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war and his close economic partnership with China.

Both the United States and China have offered in recent weeks to support the once-prosperous island.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Sri Lanka Economy politics Unrest
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp