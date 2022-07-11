STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father of al-Qaeda operative convicted of 2009 New York subway bombing deported to Afghanistan 

Mohammed Wali Zazi, 66, was convicted of visa fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in February 2012.

Published: 11th July 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Al-Qaeda

Representational image (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The father of an al-Qaeda operative convicted of conspiring to bomb the New York subway in 2009 has been deported from the US to Afghanistan by authorities here.

Mohammed Wali Zazi, 66, was convicted of visa fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in February 2012. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver Field Office removed Zazi from the country on June 13 to Afghanistan via commercial air flights, a statement issued by the agency said Friday.

Zazi's son, Najibullah Zazi, is a member of al-Qaeda and was convicted of conspiring to bomb the New York subway in 2009. Zazi entered the US in August 1990 and became a naturalised citizen in October 2007.

After a US district judge for the eastern district of New York had convicted him in February 2012, he was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Zazi's naturalisation was revoked in November 2018 by the US magistrate judge in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and his Certificate of Naturalisation was cancelled.

He was issued a Notice to Appear in July 2019 in Centennial, Colorado. The immigration judge in Denver denied any relief to Zazi and ordered him removed to Afghanistan in February this year.

ERO escorted Zazi on his removal from the US, and he arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, via the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

