India not sending military troops to Sri Lanka

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has categorically ruled out sending any troops to Sri Lanka, but will continue to extend all possible support to its southern neighbour that has plunged into political-economic turmoil.

Putting all speculations around military intervention to rest, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said, “We would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Indian government.”

In continuation of its help to the island nation that is battling an unprecedented economic crisis, India on Sunday sent 44,000 metric tonnes of urea under $55 million Line of credit. “We highly appreciate this gesture of friendship and cooperation from the Government of India,” said the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi as the consignment reached Colombo.

India has already extended $3.8 billion as LOC to Sri Lanka which has enabled them to buy essentials like fuel, medicines and food. However, it is unlikely that India will get involved in resolving the current political situation in Sri Lanka.

“The country has an existing debt of $40 billion. So small interventions will not help it tide over the existing crisis. Also, all the help that India has extended in the past has got embroiled in petty political controversy, so any initiative taken by India may be misconstrued at this point in time,” said an expert on India-Sri Lanka relations.

Sri Lanka’s former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa heavily tilted towards China. The tide turned after the Chinese-made Hambantota port became a millstone around the country’s neck as it pushed it in a debt trap. Ever since, Sri Lanka has been reaching out to India to bail it out.

