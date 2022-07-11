STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's cash worth millions of rupees handed to police

Protesters discovered 17.85 million rupees (about $50,000) in crisp new banknotes but turned them over to police following Saturday's storming of the Presidential palace.

Published: 11th July 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters look around at the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Protesters look around at the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SRI LANKA: Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said.

Protesters discovered 17.85 million rupees (about $50,000) in crisp new banknotes but turned them over to police following Saturday's storming of the Presidential palace.

"The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.

Official sources said a suitcase full of documents had also been left behind at the stately mansion. Rajapaksa took up residence at the two-century-old building after he was driven out of his private home on March 31 when protesters tried to storm it. The 73-year-old leader escaped through a back door under escort from naval personnel and was taken away by boat, heading to the northeast of the island, official sources told AFP.

His exact whereabouts were not known Monday morning, but Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Rajapaksa had officially informed him of his intention to resign. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe will automatically become acting president in the event of Rajapaksa's resignation but has himself announced his willingness to step down if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

WATCH:

Rajapaksa had already told parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Abeywardana that he will quit on Wednesday to allow a "peaceful transition", hours after he was forced out of his official residence. Tens of thousands of protesters captured Rajapaksa's sea-front office shortly after overrunning the palace on Saturday.

Protesters had been camping outside the Presidential Secretariat for over three months demanding his resignation over the country's unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports leading to severe hardships for the 22 million population.

Thousands of men and women on Monday continued to occupy the state buildings they had taken over at the weekend, vowing to remain until Rajapaksa steps down. The roads leading to the palace were choked with tens of thousands of people on Sunday visiting the mansion that had previously been the country's most tightly-guarded building.

ALSO READ | The President and the Prime Minister: Two men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

An effigy of Rajapaksa was hung on a clock tower near the palace. The protesters are also demanding the resignation of Wickremesinghe, an opposition legislator who was made premier in May to try and lead the country out of its economic crisis.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout. Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supply of petrol. The government has ordered the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lankan crisis
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp