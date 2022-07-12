'It is time for Trump to sail into sunset': Elon Musk hits back at former US President

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that it is time for former US President Donal Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset".

Musk's jibe comes after Trump called the Tesla CEO "another bull s*** artist". The spat began with Trump claiming that Musk voted for him. However, Musk has denied the claim, saying it is "not true".

"You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s*** artist," he said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

The former US President also commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk. "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me...He has got himself in a mess," Trump said.

Trump's comment comes in the wake of an American billionaire's decision to back off from the Twitter deal, leading to a lawsuit from the social media giant. Last week, Musk said he is terminating his USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief's team to Twitter.

Responding to a report on Trump's remarks on Twitter, where Musk has more than 100 million followers, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Not true".In another tweet, he said, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

On Saturday, Twitter's board chair Bret Taylor said the company will file a lawsuit against American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Twitter Inc. shares witnessed a sharp decline after Tesla CEO Elon Musk terminated USD 44 billion takeover deal, setting the stage for a legal battle.

Shares currently stand at USD 33.31 each, significantly lower than Musk's offer of USD 54.20 per share, according to FactSet data published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, The Hill reported.