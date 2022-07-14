STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres east of St. Petersburg, Russia on July 13, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Did you catch the supermoon?

There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon.

The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

ALSO READFar out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supermoon strawberry
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp